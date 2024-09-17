Logan Paul and MrBeast have a Lunchables competitor that they say is healthy

NEW YORK -- Some of YouTube's biggest stars are taking on Lunchables with a competitor of their own.

MrBeast, Logan Paul and KSI are teaming up on a "groundbreaking new better-for-you lunch option" called Lunchly, which combines all of their products into one meal that's aimed at their young fan base.

The all-in-one meal includes a bottle of Prime Hydration, a low-sugar energy drink founded by Paul and KSI that has skyrocketed in popularity; a Feastables milk chocolate bar created by MrBeast, a popular YouTube star with more than 300 million followers; and one of three processed food options including pizza, nachos or turkey and cheese with crackers.

"Our end game has always been to not only provide high quality products, but also healthier alternatives," Lunchly cofounder Logan Paul said in a press release. He added that the school lunch market has been "dominated by Lunchables" since he was a kid and that it's "time to provide a better option for those looking for a convenient, healthier choice."

Lunchly claims to be "healthier" because Prime has more electrolytes than a Capri Sun in Lunchables and MrBeast's chocolate bar has less sugar than a Kit Kat or Crunch bar.

Lunchly's launch comes when Lunchable, owned by Kraft Heinz, announced a major initiative last year to be a part of school lunch programs. However, the company had to reformulate the ingredients to ensure the products meet federal guidelines first, including adding fresh fruit to its lunches.

A 2024 report from Consumer Reports said it recently compared the nutritional profiles of two Lunchables kits served in schools and found they have even higher levels of sodium than the Lunchables kits consumers can buy in stores.

Of course, KSI, Paul and MrBeast know how to launch brands, thanks in part to their fervent fan base. Prime sales have soared, challenging stalwarts like Gatorade and BodyArmor, despite government concerns about the caffeine content in some of its drinks.

"Prime brings a youthful buying cohort that hasn't had a lot pitched their way beyond traditional kids' drinks," Jeffrey Klineman, editor-in-chief of BevNet, previously told CNN. "Paul is way more appealing to a 13-year-old than a juice box."