Lollapalooza kicks off in Grant Park Thursday with headliners Megan Thee Stallion, Hozier

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lollapalooza is back!

The four-day music festival will take over Grant Park later Thursday.

It all kicks off at 11 a.m. downtown.

Headliners include SZA, Megan Thee Stallion, Blink 182, and the Killers.

RELATED: Lollapalooza 2024: Lineup, tickets, aftershows and everything else you need to know

More than 170 other artists will be performing across eight stages.

The show runs through Sunday night.

And if you're heading downtown for Lollapalooza, city officials are urging people to use public transportation.

Metra is adding trains to accommodate concert goers.

RELATED: Full list of street closures for Lollapalooza 2024

The CTA says customers can rely on the Red and Blue Lines. Yellow Line service will also be extended until 1 a.m. each night.

Various bus routes will connect between Metra trains at Union Station and Ogilvie with Grant Park.

