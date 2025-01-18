Lombard man shot his wife to death in their bed, officials say

LOMBARD, Ill. (WLS) -- A west suburban man allegedly shot his wife to death in their bed at their Lombard home early Friday morning, officials said.

DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin and Lombard Chief of Police Tom Wirsing said Charles Witter, 81, is being held ahead of a trial for the murder of his wife, 80-year-old Helen Witter.

They said officers responded to the 500-block of North Clarendon Avenue just before 12:40 a.m. after Charles Witter called 911.

Charles Witter met officers at the front door and was immediately taken into custody.

Officers searched the home and found Helen Witter, who was unconscious and lying on her back with her head on a pillow and her mouth open. Blood was coming from her head onto the pillow and bedding.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Officials said an investigation revealed that the couple was in bed when they began arguing. That's when Charles Witter took a gun out of the nightstand and shot his wife once.

"The alleged shooting death of Helen Witter is indeed a tragedy," Berlin said. "I extend my sincere condolences to the entire Witter family and their friends as they cope with this heartbreaking loss. I thank the Lombard Police Department for their work on this very sad case as well as Assistant State's Attorneys Matthew Dambach and Grace Barsanti for their efforts."

Charles Witter has been charged with first-degree murder.

You can contact the Illinois domestic violence hotline at 1-877-863-6338 click here for more information.

