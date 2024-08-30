California man charged after attempted burglary of Elmhurst UPS truck caught on video

Elmhurst police said several men drove rental car from California, were possibly involved in suburban package thefts

Long Beach, CA man Daniel Fernando Martinez has been charged after an Elmhurst UPS truck attempted burglary was caught on video along Route 83.

ELMHURST, Ill. (WLS) -- A California man has been charged after someone caught an attempted burglary suspect on camera Wednesday, trying to break into a UPS truck in west suburban Elmhurst, police said.

The witness started filming just before 10:45 a.m., outside the At Home store, located at 265 S. IL Route 83, after spotting a masked man climbing into the UPS truck that was parked out front, police said Thursday.

The suspect allegedly used screwdrivers to try to get into the locked back area, where packages are kept. But, when he couldn't, he drove away in a Chrysler minivan, police said.

Elmhurst detectives found the Chrysler driving in the area, and worked with Villa Park, Oak Brook and Hinsdale police to stop the vehicle on Interstate 88 near York Street, police said.

The person in the video was taken into custody, and five other men in the van were taken to the Elmhurst Police Department.

Police found the van had a fraudulent license plate, and said two men in the Chrysler acted as lookouts and another was inside At Home watching the UPS driver.

Another lookout stood in the parking lot, police said.

The van was a rental vehicle the suspects drove from California, police said.

It's linked to several investigations of package thefts from UPS delivery vehicles in the suburbs over the last two weeks, according to police.

Daniel Fernando Martinez, 43, of Long Beach, California was charged with burglary and possession of burglary tools in the incident, police said.

He was taken to DuPage County Jail, and issued pre-trial release with a next court date of Sept. 23.

Additional charges are pending.