Longmeadow Parkway Bridge over Fox River in Kane County opens after years-long, $204M project

The Longmeadow Parkway Bridge over the Fox River, between Huntley Road and Route 62 in Kane County, opened in time for Labor Day weekend.

KANE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A new bridge is open in the western suburbs just in time for Labor Day weekend travel.

Local and state leaders gathered for a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday for a Kane County bridge that's been in the works for decades.

The Longmeadow Parkway goes over the Fox River, near Carpentersville.

The more than 5-and-a-half-mile corridor goes from Huntley Road to Route 62.

There is also a bike and pedestrian path.

The project, which used federal, state and local funds, cost $204 million.

Kane County initially planned to pay for the bridge construction with tolls.

Gov. Pritzker spoke Thursday at a ribbon cutting for the new Longmeadow Parkway Bridge.

"Since my first day in office, rebuilding our infrastructure has been among my top priorities," Gov. JB Pritzker said in a statement. "With the completion of work on the Longmeadow Parkway Bridge Corridor, we are not only modernizing a key stretch of roadway to improve the safety capacity, and efficiency of this corridor, we are saving Illinoisans time and money. All across Illinois, projects just like this one are helping revitalize our communities, unleash our economic potential, and make life better for our residents."