Is your car spying on you? How your private information can be collected and shared

CHICAGO (WLS) -- You may have heard of your phone tracking you, but what about your car?

It's a feature you might not be looking for in a new car: the ability to track where you go and collect data. But can that data and your private information be shared?

"I don't need you to track me every time I make a move," says Rejoina Porter, a recent car buyer. "I think it's horrible."

She wonders if her car is spying on her and how the information could be used. Experts say beware.

"The service can collect various information related to driving behaviors that you do while you drive. That includes speed acceleration, breaking mileage," says Iskander Sanchez-Rola of the security company Norton.

He says that data can be sold to data brokers and "whoever wants to buy it."

He also says information on other driving habits, like where you go, can be given to third-party marketing companies, or hackers could target it on your car.

"A data breach can happen. Someone malicious can get access to that information," Sanchez-Rola said.

Sanchez-Rola says consumers can go through the car's settings and there may be an opt-out of data collection option. He says in some cases, you may be able to limit that data.

You can also call your manufacturer or dealer and ask what you can do to make sure data is not being shared.

"I'm a little bit concerned about how it's going to be used," says driver Rohan Bhagwat. "If it goes to insurance companies, is my rate gonna go up automatically?"

The group representing auto manufacturers, Alliance for Automotive Innovation, said that recording of information is for safety purposes and that manufacturers are prohibited from sharing information without consent.

They didn't explain exactly what that consent was but said, "Privacy Principles do not currently require companies to provide an opt-out option but do require notices be provided to consumers about the collection, use and sharing of data and about the choices that consumers have with respect to the collection, use and sharing of data," adding that notices must be provided prior to the initial collection of data.

And Porter isn't interested.

"I would definitely opt out," Porter said.

There is also concern about camera recordings on cars. The AAI says those generally remain on the vehicle, but they could be accessed with consent from the consumer to diagnose a repair or be used to improve a vehicles safety system.

Of course, cameras can also be valuable if there are questions surrounding a crash.