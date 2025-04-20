American Writers Museum launches new series featuring acclaimed fiction writers

A new immersive exhibit is opening at the American Writers Museum in the Chicago Loop in November 2025.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The American Writers Museum is excited to announce its new special exhibit and programming series.

"American Prophets: Writers, Religion, and Culture" is supported by a $2.5 million grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. through its Religion and Cultural Institutions Initiative.

A groundbreaking AWM content initiative, American Prophets journeys through the pages of American history and both real and fictionalized spiritual practices to explore the profound ways literature reflects and influences our understanding of religion.

An immersive exhibit opening at the museum in November 2025 will showcase rare artifacts, interactive displays, and related creative works spanning literature, film, music, comedy and more.

AWM invites visitors to discover how storytelling serves as a powerful lens for examining belief systems, personal identity and the ever-evolving relationship between religion and American culture.

Along with a variety of interactives, the exhibit will include a selection of unique objects of religious significance to writers that can be tied to their works. Examples include Flannery O'Connor's rosary, Ursula K. Le Guin's annotated copy of the Tao Te Ching, Samira Ahmed's amulet with a Muslim prayer, Louie Pérez's statue of the Santo Niño de Atocha, Harold Ramis' pocket-sized primer The Five-Minute Buddhist and more.

American Prophets programming includes a public event series, field trip curriculum for students from elementary to high school, podcasts and additional online content. For more information, stay tuned to AmericanWritersMuseum.org.

"Because religion is a central theme in American literature, with so many writers influenced by their own and others' religion or faith, we must explore religion to remain true to our mission," says AWM President Carey Cranston.

Cranston further emphasized the importance of showcasing the interconnectedness of beliefs through the words of great writers.

In April, AWM kicks off its programming for American Prophets with "Making New Gods," a free event in partnership with the Chicago Public Library on Tuesday, April 22 at 5:15 p.m. at the Harold Washington Library Center.

Acclaimed and bestselling fiction authors N.K. Jemisin, Nnedi Okorafor, Nghi Vo and Matthew Kirby will talk about how they explore religious beliefs in their speculative fiction.

They will cover topics such as drawing from personal traditions and invented theologies, the importance of considering socio-spiritual systems when world-building, and how these influence the ways their characters move through the worlds they create.

Books will be available from Seminary Co-op to purchase on site, and a book signing will follow the program on a first-come, first-served basis.

More information and registration for the April 22 program is available on the Chicago Public Library website here.