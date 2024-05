Loose raccoon brings Major League Soccer game to a halt in Pennsylvania | VIDEO

CHESTER, Pennsylvania -- A Major League Soccer game had a "raccoon delay" on Wednesday night.

A raccoon snuck onto the pitch during the first half of the Philadelphia Union-New York City game at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania.

The crowd cheered the critter on as workers chased it with a trash can.

The raccoon spent 161 seconds out on the field before he was captured and later safely released.

New York City went on to defeat Philadelphia 2-1.