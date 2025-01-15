Generations of Black families built their lives in Altadena. Then the Eaton Fire swept through LA

ALTADENA, Calif. -- When the wind-driven Eaton Fire whipped through Altadena, California, it didn't just destroy neighborhoods, it wiped away part of the rich history of the city.

Decades ago, when the illegal and discriminatory practice of redlining was widespread, parts of Altadena were open for people of color to buy homes. As a result, generations of Black families planted roots there.

"At one time, we were 30% African American," said Veronica Jones, president of the Altadena Historical Society.

The Mountain View Cemetery is the resting place of abolitionist and educator Ellen Garrison Jackson Clark and renowned author Octavia Butler.

The community is also home to hundreds of Black families, whose homes were ravaged by the Eaton Fire one week ago.

"You've got three generations," said Altadena resident Pauline Daniels. "And we are Daniels, Franklin, Hughes and we have an element that's not here: Freeney."

Between these families, seven homes were destroyed.

There's generational wealth that is in question now.

One home that is still standing, is the one 93-year-old Shelly Daniels and her husband, Paul, purchased for about $16,000 in 1960.

"About that time it was pretty difficult, as a Black person, to get past Grant, past Woodberry, really," she said.

Shelly and Paul were engaged in racial justice efforts with organizations like the NAACP and Women in Action.

"We organized in order to get a Black member on the city council," Shelly said.

Her granddaughter, Jamaica Hughes, lived in one of the family homes that was destroyed.

"I've raised my kids here," she said. "Their friends are reaching out. I've had friends reach out to me literally from junior high school."

Hughes is determined to return and rebuild. It's a wish her grandmother echoes.

"I would hope for Altadena to rebuild," Shelly said. "I don't think I'll be here to see Altadena rebuild. But I do hope that Altadena rebuilds, because it's a wonderful place."

Altadena is a diverse community that's roughly 18% African American and 27% Latino.

"Give honor and homage to the diversity of our community," Jones said. "There's a large Japanese presence in Altadena."

The lifelong resident and president of the Altadena Historical Society hopes the voices of these residents are at the center of an equitable rebuilding of the city.

She also has a message to the many intergenerational Black families who call this home.

"They don't have to leave," Jones said. "It's their home. It's their place, that people you know years ago set down the stakes and paid the price for them to be here, and that they should stay, that they should rebuild."

