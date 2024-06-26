Black whiskey maker pens book on Nearest Green, Jack Daniel's story: 'Love & Whiskey'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- From breaking barriers in the booze industry to getting praise on a new book about Jack Daniel's.

Author Fawn Weaver debuted her book "Love and Whiskey" last week.

Weaver stopped at the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center in Chicago to talk about the release.

The book tells the story of Nearest Green of Lynchburg, Tennessee and Jack Daniel. It also tells the narrative of Daniel's efforts to ensure Green's legacy would not be forgotten.

Weaver owns Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey out of Tennessee.

Forbes previously named her one of the richest self-made women. Taylor swift and Oprah were on that same list.

Her next stop on the book tour is Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. To see more about her tour, click here.