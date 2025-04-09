Lowcountry Lakeview steams to the top of Illinois' seafood scene

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lowcountry Lakeview has been named Illinois' best seafood spot, according to Yelp.

The award-winning restaurant, known for its flavorful boils, is celebrating its success ahead of its 10-year anniversary this September. General Manager Matt Bagnola joined us in the studio to discuss the honor, share what sets Lowcountry apart, and reveal the secret to their success - it's not just the sauce! Lowcountry is also known for offering tips on creating the perfect seafood boil at home. The restaurant currently operates multiple locations with plans for future expansion. To learn more about the restaurant, click here.