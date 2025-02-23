Asian American Coalition of Chicago holds annual Lunar New Year Celebration

The Asian American Coalition of Chicago honored Linda Yu at its 42 annual Lunar New Year Celebration Saturday at the Hyatt Regency O'Hare.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Asian American Coalition of Chicago held its 42 annual Lunar New Year Celebration Saturday at the Hyatt Regency O'Hare.

Former ABC7 Chicago anchor Linda Yu was honored at the event. She was the recipient of the Pan Asian American Ping Tom Memorial Award.

When she arrived in Chicago in 1979, Yu became the first Asian-American journalist in the city to appear on-air.

ABC7's Eric Horng and Ravi Baichwal were there to celebrate her award and her accomplishments.

AACC president Martino Tangkar and executive producer Irene Cualoping joined ABC7 last month to talk about the celebration and what to expect.

More information about the event can be found at AACChicago.org.

