Lyft rolling out rider verification program in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lyft is rolling out a pilot program in Chicago designed to improve safety.

Starting next week, passengers who are not automatically verified by the Lyft app will be asked to upload a government-issued ID.

This is expected to help drivers confirm that the person requesting a ride is who they claim to be before accepting the request.

Lyft says the rider verification will work by works by cross-referencing rider information with third-party data sources to confirm that the person requesting a ride is who they claim to be. Lyft says for most the process will be seamless and be verified passively. Those who aren't, will be asked to upload a government ID.

"We want Lyft to be the safest way to get around," said Audrey Liu, EVP of Rider Experience and Community Safety at Lyft. "The Rider Verification program is a direct response to what our driver community has been asking for-a way to enhance their peace of mind and ensure they can trust who they're picking up. Rider verification can help drivers confirm that riders are who they say they are, and is an important step in Lyft's work to help everyone feel more secure and increase accountability within our entire community."

The program will begin on September 4 for Chicago.

Other markets where the pilot program is rolling out include: Detroit, Jacksonville, Houston, Atlanta, Phoenix, Chicago, Denver, Miami and Seattle.

