Lyons man charged with murder in shooting death of USPS worker on downtown ramp last year: police

Damian Dunning was killed in a I-55 shooting in Chicago on the ramp to DuSable Lake Shore Drive. USPS confirmed he was an employee.

Damian Dunning was killed in a I-55 shooting in Chicago on the ramp to DuSable Lake Shore Drive. USPS confirmed he was an employee.

Damian Dunning was killed in a I-55 shooting in Chicago on the ramp to DuSable Lake Shore Drive. USPS confirmed he was an employee.

Damian Dunning was killed in a I-55 shooting in Chicago on the ramp to DuSable Lake Shore Drive. USPS confirmed he was an employee.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 24-year-old Lyons man has been arrested and charged in the 2024 shooting death of a USPS worker on a downtown Stevenson Expressway ramp, Illinois State Police said Monday.

Angel Reyes has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Damian Dunning, state police said.

Dunning, 41, was found in a crashed vehicle on the northbound Interstate 55 ramp to DuSable Lake Shore Drive just after 10:15 p.m. March 3, 2024, police said.

He had been shot, and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.

Police eventually identified Reyes as a suspect, police said.

On Feb. 7, 2025, ISP agents tried to stop a vehicle in which Reyes was a passenger, but the vehicle drove away, police said.

When the vehicle eventually stopped, Reyes ran away, but was taken into custody a short time later.

A rifle was found in the vehicle, police said, and Reyes was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon with no Firearm Owners Identification card and resisting arrest.

On Thursday, police gathered more information and secured a warrant for Reyes' arrest.

The FBI Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force took him into custody, police said.

Dunning has been remembered as a loving father, brother, uncle and cousin.

He was active in the lives of his family members. Not only was Dunning a doting father of a 7-year-old son, he was also a nurturing uncle and USPS employee.

Dunning had just dropped off his nephew and was driving home to Hyde Park when the 41-year-old was shot and killed on the Stevenson Expressway ramp to DuSable Lake Shore Drive near McCormick Place.

Dunning's family said police told them that he may have been the target of road rage.

Dunning was a letter carrier for the post office, and an entrepreneur who started a music app.

Reyes is being held pending his first court appearance.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood