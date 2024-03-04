1 killed in shooting on Stevenson Expressway

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man killed in a shooting on the Stevenson Expressway Sunday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting took place around 10:30 p.m. in the inbound ramp of I-55 to DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Police said a man was shot in the head and transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

The ramp was closed as police investigated and has since reopened.

Police also investigated another reported shooting on a Chicago expressway overnight. Troopers responded to reports of a vehicle found with bullets at around 2 a.m. in the outbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway between 87th and 95th streets. It is unclear if anyone was hurt.

