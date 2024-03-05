Father, USPS worker ID'd as man shot, killed in Stevenson Expressway shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The man killed in a shooting on the Stevenson Expressway Sunday night was identified as Damian Dunning.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. in the inbound ramp of I-55 to DuSable Lake Shore Drive near McCormick Place.

Police have told Dunning's family he may have been the target of road rage.

Dunning had just dropped off his nephew and was driving home to Hyde Park when the shooting happened, according to Dunning's mother.

The 41-year-old has a 7-year-old son who was always with him.

Dunning was a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service. His route was by Midway Airport.

"He was a great person, a great father and a great uncle and he was doing a lot for the community and he didn't deserve to die like this," Dunning's brother Roy Shannon, Jr. said. "He was a great postal worker."

Dunning's family says they are related to Loyce Wright, who was shot and killed last month inside a family dollar store on the West Side.

"I'm angry. I'm angry. I am furious," Loyce Wright's sister Robin Wright said. "I feel like I have fire burning on the inside of me."

No one is in custody.

