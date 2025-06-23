Wisconsin couple accused of elaborate plot to poison women, including one who suspect dated

MADISON, Wis. -- Prosecutors say a Wisconsin couple they allegedly conspired to use poisons, including cyanide and hydrogen sulfide, against two women.

Authorities in hazmat suits descended on a Madison home as part of their investigation into this couple, accused of orchestrating an elaborate plot to poison, stalk and kill the two women, one of who the suspects previously dated.

Prosecutors allege Paul Vanduyne Jr. and Andrea Whitaker attempted to poison the women with deadly substances, including cyanide, on multiple occasions for weeks.

One alleged victim described the ordeal at a Friday court hearing.

"I no longer feel safe, not at home, not out in the community. I am scared for myself. I am scared for my two children. I cannot sleep soundly," she said.

Prosecutors say the first incident took place in April, when the couple allegedly broke into one of the victim's cars and filled her gym water bottle with cyanide and thallium, a highly toxic metal. They say just days later, the couple put a tote full of hydrogen sulfide in the trunk, sickening the victim's younger sister.

Prosecutors also say on another occasion, the couple stashed abrin, a toxic plant protein, inside the vehicle's air vents.

Authorities say the case broke weeks later in May, when, according to court documents, one of the victims was hospitalized with severe stomach pain after drinking from her water bottle.

Doctors found dangerous levels of cyanide and thallium. Investigators say the woman then went through old text messages, pointing detectives to Vanduyne, who she had met on a dating app two years prior.

"The truth is, I barely knew him. And yet, he and his accomplice decided I should die," his victim said.

Authorities arrested Vanduyne last week, after, they say, they found him surveilling one of the victims, finding a trail camera pointed at her home. Then, officials apprehended his girlfriend, Whitaker, a day later after, they say, they observed her removing evidence from her boyfriend's residence

Both suspects pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges associated with the case. They also face attempted homicide and stalking charges and are due back in court later this summer.