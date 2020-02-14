Chicago woman who forced boyfriend to drink bleach, killing him gets 15-year sentence: prosecutors

Darius Ellis Courtesy of sister

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago woman who reportedly forced her boyfriend to drink bleach, killing him, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Thursday.Yasmine Elder was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the crime.Elder, who was 24 at the time, was charged with first-degree murder after police said she forced Darrius Ellis, 26, to drink "a caustic substance" during a fight in a minivan in the West Englewood neighborhood in 2017.Prosecutors later said the woman pinned Ellis down and poured bleach on his face. He swallowed some in the struggle and later died, authorities said.Cook County medical examiner's office spokeswoman Becky Schlikerman previously said an autopsy determined his death was a homicide caused by ingestion of bleach.