Making savory 'EmpanadUS' on Cooking Up a Storm for Latin Restaurant Week

The owner of EmpanadUS, Kevin Schamber and Tanja Babich showed Tracy Butler how to properly pinch an empanada.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Latin flavor took over Cooking Up A Storm this week!

Restaurants and food trucks across the area have some delicious specials for Latin Restaurant Week.

EmpanadUS, based out of the West and South suburbs, is also offering some great options.

The chain serves tasty pastries filled with a variety of ingredients, savory and sweet.

Owner of EmpanadUS Kevin Schamber joined ABC7 Chicago to share one of his family's favorite recipes.

To see the full menu and locations of EmpanadUS, click here.

Ingredients:

-1 lb ground beef

-1 Spanish onion

-1 small green onion

-1/4 cup of green olives

-3 hardboiled eggs

-1 tablespoon of minced garlic

-1 tablespoon of sea salt

-1 teaspoon of Aji Molido Argentino

-3 teaspoons of paprika

-Pinch of cumin

-Pinch of black pepper to taste

Instructions:

Separate the white part of the green onion and slice it finely. Dice the Spanish onions and combine it with the green onions.

Sauté the minced garlic until golden, then add the onions, stirring occasionally.

Add the ground beef and continue stirring every few minutes until fully cooked.

Remove from heat, add the spices, and mix well.

Let the mixture cool down, then combine it with the green onion tops, sliced olives, and hard-boiled eggs cut in cubes. Your filling is now ready!

To assemble, take an empanada disc and add three tablespoons of filling.

Close the empanada using the "repulgue" technique of your choice.

If this is your first time, try using your fingers, but if that doesn't work for you, a fork can be used to seal the dough.

Finally, bake the empanadas for 15 minutes at 450F.

