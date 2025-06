Man dies in dirt bike crash in Park Manor alley, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has died after police said he crashed while riding a dirt bike on the South Side, police said.

Police said the crash happened on Thursday at about 7400-block of S. Wabash Avenue at about 2:30 a.m.

A man, 24, was riding a dirt bike when police said he crashed into a pole.

He was rushed to an area hospital where he died.

No other injuries were reported.

CPD detectives are investigating.