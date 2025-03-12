Man arrested after allegedly hitting police horse, bodycam video shows

Police used bodycam video as a warming, reminding the public that striking a police animal is a felony.

A man was arrested after he allegedly struck a police horse.

Video shows as patrols are moving crowds to leave when a man in a dark hoodie and white T-shirt approaches two police horses.

After allegedly hitting the horse, the officer on the horse chased the man down after he fled.

"Do not touch the horse. 10-15, this guy," the officer said.

The 22-year-old was taken into custody a short time later.

He's now charged with one felony count of "offense against police animals."