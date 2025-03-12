24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man arrested after allegedly hitting police horse, bodycam video shows

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, March 12, 2025 8:13PM
Man arrested after allegedly hitting a police horse, bodycam video shows
The arrest happened over the weekend as bars closed in Tampa, Florida.

Police used bodycam video as a warming, reminding the public that striking a police animal is a felony.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

A man was arrested after he allegedly struck a police horse.

It happened over the weekend as bars closed in Tampa, Florida.

Video shows as patrols are moving crowds to leave when a man in a dark hoodie and white T-shirt approaches two police horses.

After allegedly hitting the horse, the officer on the horse chased the man down after he fled.

"Do not touch the horse. 10-15, this guy," the officer said.

The 22-year-old was taken into custody a short time later.

He's now charged with one felony count of "offense against police animals."

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW