Man charged in fatal stabbing of 64-year-old man near West Side construction site

A Near West Side, Chicago stabbing left a man dead in the 2400-block of West Gladys Avenue on Monday morning, the Chicago Police Department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been charged in a deadly stabbing at a construction site on the Near West Side Monday.

The stabbing occurred at about 7:47 a.m. in the 2400-block of West Gladys Avenue.

According to Chicago Fire Department sources, the 64-year-old victim was stabbed 11 or 12 times. He was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital, where he was transported to by ambulance.

Police said Christian Gardner, 35, of Chicago was arrested about three hours after the stabbing. Wednesday morning, police said Gardner has been charged with one count of first degree murder and one count of murder/strong probability of death/injury.

Gardner is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

