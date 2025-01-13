Man critically injured in stabbing inside Near Wes Side apartment building, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was stabbed and critically injured in a Near West Side apartment building Sunday night, Chicago police said.

The stabbing took place at about 11:32 a.m. in the 2000-block of West Jackson Boulevard.

Police said a 41-year-old victim and a 56-year-old man got into a verbal argument in the hallway of an apartment complex.

Police said the 56-year-old man took out a sharp object and stabbed the victim in the neck and back before fleeing the scene.

The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The suspect was later taken into custody and transported to Stroger Hospital with a minor injury, police said.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

