24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man injured after being struck in face by firework mortar in Crystal Lake

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, July 6, 2025 3:55PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- A man was injured after being struck in the head by a firework in Crystal Lake Saturday night, the Nunda Fire Protection District said.

Authorities responded at about 9:16 p.m. in the 1300-block of Beach Street.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

A man was found with serious injuries after authorities believe a firework mortar struck the man in the face and exploded.

A medical helicopter was requested, but was unavailable due to inclement weather.

The man was transported by ambulance to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital.

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Related Topics

Watch Live
ON NOW