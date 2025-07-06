Man injured after being struck in face by firework mortar in Crystal Lake

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- A man was injured after being struck in the head by a firework in Crystal Lake Saturday night, the Nunda Fire Protection District said.

Authorities responded at about 9:16 p.m. in the 1300-block of Beach Street.

A man was found with serious injuries after authorities believe a firework mortar struck the man in the face and exploded.

A medical helicopter was requested, but was unavailable due to inclement weather.

The man was transported by ambulance to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital.

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.

