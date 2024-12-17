Man stabbed near CTA Red Line station in Fuller Park: CFD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was stabbed near a South Side CTA Red Line station on Tuesday afternoon, the Chicago Fire Department said.

A CFD spokesperson said the stabbing happened near the 47th Street station in Fuller Park.

The man stabbed was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in an unknown condition.

What led up to the stabbing or whether anyone is in custody was not immediately clear.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood