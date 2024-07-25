WATCH LIVE

Chicagoan jet skies 100 miles across Lake Michigan to support Chicago Police Memorial Foundation

Thursday, July 25, 2024 12:54PM
Chicagoan Frank Giannelli set out to Saugatuck around 7:15 a.m. on Thursday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicagoan Frank Giannelli set out of Monroe Harbor early Thursday morning to raise funds for the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation.

The jet skier had an audience as he trekked out of the Chicago shore at 7:15 a.m. Giannelli's intention is to trek 100 miles across Lake Michigan to Saugatuck, Michigan.

The full journey across the lake should be around three hours.

Giannelli has already raised $25,000 for Get Behind the Vest, which helps Chicago police purchase bullet proof vests.

With the money already raised, the foundation can purchase 50 vests for CPD.

Police officers receive their first vest when they are sworn in, however they are responsible for paying for the replacement.

