Man killed in confrontation on Loop CTA platform, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was killed in an altercation on a CTA platform in the Loop Saturday night, Chicago police said.

The incident occurred at about 10:25 p.m. in the 100-block of West Lake Street.

Police said the 56-year-old victim was involved with a physical altercation with a male suspect and suffered a head injury.

The victim was found unresponsive and transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A suspect was taken into custody and charges are pending, police said. Area Three detectives are investigating.

