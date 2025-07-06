24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man killed in confrontation on Loop CTA platform, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, July 6, 2025 1:19PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was killed in an altercation on a CTA platform in the Loop Saturday night, Chicago police said.

The incident occurred at about 10:25 p.m. in the 100-block of West Lake Street.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Police said the 56-year-old victim was involved with a physical altercation with a male suspect and suffered a head injury.

The victim was found unresponsive and transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A suspect was taken into custody and charges are pending, police said. Area Three detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Related Topics

Watch Live
ON NOW