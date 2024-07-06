WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Body pulled from Lake Michigan nearly 1 week after swimmer went missing off Evanston beach: city

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, July 6, 2024 6:15PM
Evanston beach reopens as search continues for missing swimmer
A suburban beach is back open as the search continues for a man who went under on Sunday.

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Crews pulled a body from Lake Michigan on Saturday, nearly one week after a swimmer went missing near Lighthouse Beach, the city of Evanston said.

A fishing charter found the body about 2 miles off Dempster Street Beach early Saturday, the city said.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The fishing charter crew notified the Coast Guard, and the Evanston Fire Department was dispatched to investigate at about 6:40 a.m. EFD crews then removed the body from the water.

The Evanston Police Department and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office are working to identify the body, which potentially matches the description of the 41-year-old man who went missing in Lake Michigan on Sunday afternoon, the city said.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW