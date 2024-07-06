Body pulled from Lake Michigan nearly 1 week after swimmer went missing off Evanston beach: city

A suburban beach is back open as the search continues for a man who went under on Sunday.

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Crews pulled a body from Lake Michigan on Saturday, nearly one week after a swimmer went missing near Lighthouse Beach, the city of Evanston said.

A fishing charter found the body about 2 miles off Dempster Street Beach early Saturday, the city said.

The fishing charter crew notified the Coast Guard, and the Evanston Fire Department was dispatched to investigate at about 6:40 a.m. EFD crews then removed the body from the water.

The Evanston Police Department and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office are working to identify the body, which potentially matches the description of the 41-year-old man who went missing in Lake Michigan on Sunday afternoon, the city said.

