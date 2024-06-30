Evanston's Lighthouse Beach closed as crews search for missing swimmer in Lake Michigan

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A swimmer is missing in Lake Michigan in the north suburbs on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Evanston police and fire officials said two swimmers were rescued at Lighthouse Beach, but a third swimmer is unaccounted for.

Lighthouse Beach is closed and there is a heavy police and fire presence in the area as crews search for the missing swimmer.

The Chicago Fire Department and the U.S. Coast Guard are assisting. The CFD helicopter is on scene and the Evanston Fire Department has deployed a drone.

Officials did not immediately provide further information.

