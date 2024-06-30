WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Evanston's Lighthouse Beach closed as crews search for missing swimmer in Lake Michigan

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, June 30, 2024 9:54PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A swimmer is missing in Lake Michigan in the north suburbs on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Evanston police and fire officials said two swimmers were rescued at Lighthouse Beach, but a third swimmer is unaccounted for.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Lighthouse Beach is closed and there is a heavy police and fire presence in the area as crews search for the missing swimmer.

The Chicago Fire Department and the U.S. Coast Guard are assisting. The CFD helicopter is on scene and the Evanston Fire Department has deployed a drone.

Officials did not immediately provide further information.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW