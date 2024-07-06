California man slaps 10-year-old boy with autism after allegedly damaging car's hood ornament: VIDEO

LOS ANGELES -- A Southern California man became upset by what a boy with autism allegedly did to his vehicle, and his response is drawing heavy criticism.

The video on social media has outraged the Los Angeles community. It shows 10-year-old Alfredo Morales sitting on a bus bench with his older sister when the upset man slaps him. The boy, who has autism, reportedly damaged the Mercedes emblem on the front.

The boy's mother, Claudia Acevedo, almost cried as she explained how upset she was that someone would be so bold as to slap a young child for touching a car. The parents said Alfredo likes to touch whatever is around him.

The family lives in a broken SUV set up at a park in Arleta. They take public transportation and that's why they were at the bus stop. The video shows Alfredo's sister apologizing but the man then hits him.

His father, Miguel Alfredo Morales, said he doesn't believe in violence and would never hit his children so he's very upset that his son had to endure this.

After hearing what happened several people decided to find the family, bring food and try to do whatever they could to help.

"When I saw that video it hit home," said Carlos López.

López said his daughter is non-verbal and on the spectrum so he wanted to show support.

"We're just trying to help out in anyway we can. Like I said I'm a nobody, but I guess I'm helping him be in my car with the AC because the car is not working so he loves that," said López.

There is a GoFundMe page set up to help the family, which has raised thousands of dollars. People are trying to get the family into housing as well as provide ways to help the child. Antonio Villegas is an attorney who says this attack could lead to a charge of battery.

"I'm going to make sure that we speak to the LAPD so they have all the information that they need to complete a thorough investigation," said Villegas.

Our sister station, ABC7 Eyewitness News in Los Angeles, sent an email to the owner of the Mercedes asking for a comment but so far he has not responded.