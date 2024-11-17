Man stabbed to death at Motel 6 in Prospect Heights: police

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- A man was stabbed to death at a north suburban motel on Sunday morning, police said.

The stabbing happened after an altercation between a group of friends at a Motel 6 on Milwaukee Avenue, Prospect Heights police said.

Police got a call around 2:02 a.m. When police arrived, they found a man with a stab wound. He died at the scene.

Police have not released any information regarding the victim's identity.

The suspect stayed at the scene and was detained by police. Investigators said the suspect is cooperating.

