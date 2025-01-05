Man struck, critically hurt after argument in Englewood; woman in custody, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was critically injured after being hit by a car on the city's South Side, according to Chicago police.

The incident happened at about 4:50 a.m. on Sunday in the 2600 block of W. 60th Street, police said.

A man, 32, and a woman, 36, were entering a car when they started to argue, police said.

The man then refused to get in the vehicle, and as the woman drove away, he allegedly "jumped in front of the moving vehicle," police said.

The man was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries.

The woman was taken into custody.