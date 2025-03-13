Manhattan Junior High School teacher on leave as police conduct criminal investigation

Employee engaged in activity that did not align with school board policy, district said

MANHATTAN, Ill. (WLS) -- A teacher at Manhattan Junior High School is now on leave, as police conduct a criminal investigation.

The district sent a letter to parents, saying a school employee engaged in activity that did not align with school board policy.

Manhattan School District 114 did not detail the allegations.

School officials said they were made aware of the allegations earlier this month.

Manhattan police confirmed Wednesday the teacher works at the junior high, and they are investigating whether the teacher could face criminal charges.

"The safety and well-being of our children are always paramount in our District, and we will continue to remain vigilant to proactively address any concerns that are brought to our attention," the district said.