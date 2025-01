Former CPS gym teacher sentenced to 17 years in prison for sexually assaulting 3 boys

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A former Chicago Public Schools gym teacher will serve 17 years in prison for sexually assaulting three students.

A judge sentenced Andrew Castro on Friday.

He pleaded guilty to grooming and assaulting three boys dating back to 2017.

Castro taught at Lorca Elementary at the time.

Last year, the school district reached a $2 million settlement in a lawsuit over the abuse.

