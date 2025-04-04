March in Chicago marks 57 years since assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Friday marked the 57th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The civil rights icon spent time in Chicago fighting for racial and economic equality for people of color. The community came together to remember him and his dream they say has yet to be realized.

Activists, clergy and Chicagoans came together against injustice as they marched the anniversary of assassination of MLK.

They marched to commemorate the life of Dr. King as they remember the struggle for equality is far from over, nearly 60 years after the civil rights icon was gunned down by an assassin's bullet.

"The things that he fought for and was assassinated for are being destroyed every day," marcher Eric Kittrell said.

The "Marching in memory for Martin: Keeping Hope Alive for the Masses" walk event and rally stepped off Friday morning on the city's West Side.

"This is going to be a non-violent march," organizer Rev. Paul Jakes said.

It was organized by Rev. Jakes and the Christian Council on Urban Affairs to show, despite the strides King made against racism and economic injustice, things haven't gotten much better for Black people.

"Here it is, 60 years later, a lot of our conditions haven't changed, and in a lot of ways have gotten worse," said minister Caleb Muhammad with nation of Islam.

U.S. Congressman Danny Davis joined several other groups and unions to highlight what they say in an ongoing assault by the Trump administration on civil rights protections, social progress and democracy.

"They'd like to have a world that is oppressive, a world where billionaires are running everything," Davis said.

It was on the evening of Thursday, April 4, 1968 when Dr. King was shot and killed while standing on a balcony outside his second floor room at the Loraine motel in Memphis, Tennessee. The Reverend Dr. Al Sampson, who was ordained by King, remembers that day.

The march ended with a rally at the historic Stone Temple Missionary Baptist Church, where Dr. King spoke often during his time in Chicago in the 1960s.

Organizers said their efforts will not end here. In order to fulfill Dr. King's dream, they plan on uniting, resisting and remembering.

