Publicist Margie Korshak dies at 86, Broadway In Chicago announces

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Publicist Margie Korshak has died at 86 years old, Broadway In Chicago said in a statement.

Broadway in Chicago

Korshak, born in 1939, was the publicist to the stars who supported theatre throughout Chicago for more than 50 years.

She built a legendary agency that "became synonymous with excellence, shaping countless productions, careers, and cultural milestones," the theatre company said in its statement.

"Margie helped shape hundreds of productions and careers-including ours. She was a brilliant strategist and a champion of Broadway In Chicago," said President and CEO of Broadway In Chicago Lou Raizin.

"Margie's presence was larger than life-her laughter unmistakable, her instincts unparalleled. She was one of a kind and fiercely loyal," recalled longtime friend Vice President of Broadway In Chicago and Eileen LaCario.