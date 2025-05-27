"There's always drag racing. It's like the Indy 500 right here. This needs to stop," said community activist Raul Montes Jr.

Grandma hit and killed while walking in Garfield Ridge remembered as 'caring, loving woman'

Maria Ochoa's family wants change at Laramie and Archer after the 84-year-old was killed in a car crash at the Garfield Ridge, Chicago intersection.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Maria Ochoa's family, who have lived on the city's Southwest Side for years, say reckless driving has gotten worse.

And as they plan her funeral, they also want to make sure that nothing like this happens again.

Engines revved as cars sped by the debris left behind from a deadly crash that killed 84-year-old Maria Ochoa.

On Monday, her family and community rallied at the Garfield Ridge intersection where she died Saturday.

"She was a great woman. Always made sure our family is always safe," said Fernando Ochoa, the victim's son." A very caring loving woman that never harmed no one, just taking a normal, daily walk that she did every single day."

Fernando says as their family mourns his mother's loss, they are demanding that changes be made to Laramie and Archer, as well as the surrounding streets in their neighborhood.

The crowd marched their message along the path that Maria would take on her daily walks.

"We know Archer Avenue has a lot of speeding. We know there's a lot of drag racing. There's a lot of accidents. We want to prevent those in the future and to make this terrible tragedy have some meaning," said family attorney Frank Avila.

SEE ALSO | Lawmakers, alderpersons demand 'immediate action' from IDOT for road safety on SW Side

Chicago police said on Saturday evening, two cars crashed, and as a result, one of the vehicles hit the beloved mother and grandmother, who later died at the hospital.

Police say of the drivers, a 26-year-old man, was issued multiple citations, including failing to reduce speed.

"I don't want no one to get hurt or another tragedy to happen again. That's why I'm asking someone to step up, and maybe, by having a camera, it will slow people down," Fernando said.

The family says they still have several questions for police. Police say detectives are still investigating.