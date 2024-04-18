Lawmakers, alderpersons demand 'immediate action' from IDOT for Pulaski Road safety on SW Side

A group of Chicago lawmakers and alderpersons are demanding IDOT to add safety measures to a stretch of Pulaski Road on the Southwest Side.

A group of Chicago lawmakers and alderpersons are demanding IDOT to add safety measures to a stretch of Pulaski Road on the Southwest Side.

A group of Chicago lawmakers and alderpersons are demanding IDOT to add safety measures to a stretch of Pulaski Road on the Southwest Side.

A group of Chicago lawmakers and alderpersons are demanding IDOT to add safety measures to a stretch of Pulaski Road on the Southwest Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Local politicians are demanding better safety measures on a portion of South Pulaski Road.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

A group of 11 state lawmakers and Chicago alderpeople are pleading with the Illinois Department of Transportation to take "immediate action." The group sent a letter to IDOT on Wednesday to lay out their concerns.

There have been multiple serious and deadly crashes involving pedestrians on the stretch of road on the Southwest Side.

The latest crashed happened Monday. A mini-van hit two people on South Pulaski Road near 63rd Street before crashing into a building.

State Representative Angie Guerrero-Cuellar was among the lawmakers to sign the letter.

"We're having car accidents, we're having pedestrians who can't cross the street" Guerrero-Cuellar said. "We have schools along that route. We have many families and kids who cross those streets. We have a lot of shopping enters on Pulaski, and so people are on foot."

RELATED | Stretch of Pulaski Road on SW Side poses major safety risk, residents and business owners say

"The department received the letter and will be responding as soon as possible," a Thursday statement from IDOT read. "We welcome the conversation about safety and look forward to involving all stakeholders to discuss solutions. This particular section of Pulaski Road is covered under a municipal maintenance agreement with the Chicago Department of Transportation so IDOT will be looking to engage with our partners with the city going forward."