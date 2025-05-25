84-year-old pedestrian killed in crash near Midway Airport, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A pedestrian was killed in a crash near Midway Airport on Saturday evening, Chicago police said.

Police said the crash happened in the 5600-block of South Archer Avenue around 5:30 p.m.

A 26-year-old man was driving a silver vehicle eastbound on Archer Avenue when he tried to make a left turn, police said.

His vehicle then collided with a grey sedan, which a 63-year-old man was driving westbound.

The silver vehicle then hit a pedestrian, an 84-year-old woman. She was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified her as Maria Ochoa Flores.

No one else was injured.

CPD issued citations to the 26-year-old, and Area One detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the crash.