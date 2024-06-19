WATCH LIVE

MARK-9 host 7th annual charity golf outing July 12

ByTony Smith WLS logo
Wednesday, June 19, 2024 1:29PM
WOODRIDGE< Ill. (WLS) -- MARK-9 is hosting it annual charity golf outing on July 12.

MARK-9 stands for "Medical Assistance for Retired K-9s." The organization which raises funds to help care for retired police dogs. Alexis Newman, the President of MARK-9 and Frank Krutchtin, with the U.S. Marshal's Service and very special furry friend joined ABC 7 Eyewitness News to talk about the upcoming event. I

t is happening at the Village Greens of Woodridge in Woodridge, Illinois. To learn more about golf event, click here.

