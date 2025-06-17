Burglars hit 2 Marquette Park restaurants on same block minutes apart, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating two Southwest Side restaurant burglaries that happened early Monday morning.

The burglaries happened just minutes apart from each other in the Marquette Park neighborhood's 7100-block of South Western Avenue.

Video captured the damage to the front of the Taco Pros restaurant.

In both cases, police said, someone broke the glass door to get inside.

Police said property was taken from at least one of the locations.

No one is in custody.

