CPD officer injured while arresting carjacking suspect in Marquette Park: police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer was injured while arresting a carjacking suspect on the Southwest Side early Friday morning, CPD said.

Police said a 39-year-old man was driving when the suspect flagged him down.

The victim pulled over, and the suspect got inside the vehicle. That's when, police said, the suspect took out a gun and started going through the victim's belongings.

Police said the victim fled for his own safety, and the suspect drove his vehicle away.

Officers responded to the Marquette Park neighborhood's 6600-block of South Campbell Avenue around 12:20 a.m. They were able to find the vehicle and arrest the suspect.

An officer suffered a hand injury during the arrest, police said. The Chicago Fire Department treated him before he was taken to a local hospital in fair condition.

Officers found a firearm on the scene. Charges are pending and Area One detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information.

