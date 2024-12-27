Maryland man accused of pouring whiskey into holy water, throwing tangerines at churches

A man has been charged after two incidents at churches in Maryland, including pouring whiskey in holy water and throwing tangerines at parishioners, police said.

St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office said in the first incident, suspect Thomas Von Goetz, 56, entered d Holy Angels Catholic Church after 5 p.m. on December 24, approached the altar and dropped an onion.

A person followed Von Goetz out of the church and police said Von Goetz threw tangerines at the person.

Later that night at Midnight Mass at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Leonardtown, police said Von Goetz disrupted the service by pouring whiskey into the holy water and threatening the parishioners.

As he was being escorted out, police said Von Goetz attempted to hit people with a whiskey bottle.

Von Goetz was arrested and transported to a hospital for a medical evaluation. Police said he was charged with second degree assault, disorderly conduct, defacing religious property, religions crime against a group, obstructing a religious exercise, threat of mass violence and disturbing the peace.

