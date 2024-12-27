24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Maryland man accused of pouring whiskey into holy water, throwing tangerines at churches

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, December 27, 2024 2:13PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

A man has been charged after two incidents at churches in Maryland, including pouring whiskey in holy water and throwing tangerines at parishioners, police said.

St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office said in the first incident, suspect Thomas Von Goetz, 56, entered d Holy Angels Catholic Church after 5 p.m. on December 24, approached the altar and dropped an onion.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

A person followed Von Goetz out of the church and police said Von Goetz threw tangerines at the person.

Later that night at Midnight Mass at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Leonardtown, police said Von Goetz disrupted the service by pouring whiskey into the holy water and threatening the parishioners.

As he was being escorted out, police said Von Goetz attempted to hit people with a whiskey bottle.

Von Goetz was arrested and transported to a hospital for a medical evaluation. Police said he was charged with second degree assault, disorderly conduct, defacing religious property, religions crime against a group, obstructing a religious exercise, threat of mass violence and disturbing the peace.

Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW