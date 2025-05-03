3rd day of rallies downtown Chicago continue efforts to unite against Trump administration policies

CHICAGO (WLS) -- For a third straight day, people rallied downtown Chicago to raise their voices against actions taken by President Donald Trump's administration.

Saturday was the culmination of days of events to stand up for workers rights. It was also a direct rebuttal to the second Trump administration's actions.

The first event was Thursday, with a march and two rallies in Union and Grant Park on May Day. In addition to that, there was also a memorial at the exact site where the movement began, and a student walkout Friday.

A variety of progressive groups took to the streets to unite people of color against President Trump's agenda.

"Regardless if it is a small crowd, medium or large crowd, we will never stop getting message out, we are undocumented and not afraid," said Monse Ariola with Organized Communities Against Deportation.

The march and rally at Union Park was smaller than the May Day March that launched at the same location on Thursday. It included unions and federal workers.

Saturday rally participant John McCombs said big movements always start small.

"The fact that we're all decided to take time out of our days and show up and actually do something means that people believe that things can change," McCombs said.

While the unified message was against the Trump agenda, some, including 25th Ward Ald. Byron Sigcho Lopez, took aim at Illinois Democrats who have ties to billionaires, specifically those who have reportedly raised millions to oppose Mayor Brandon Johnson.

"How are we going to have unity when they undermine us?" Sigcho Lopez said.

One protester who did not want to share his name said everyone regardless of skin color, political affiliation or income must unite together.

"People can argue about those kind of differences," he said. "I believe, you know, it's inevitable, but like, come on, we have to be on the same side of being against dictators. That's the main thing."

Protesters said not giving up is important too.

"It's 100 days in," McCombs said. "Trump's regime is not slowing down, so we can't slow down."

