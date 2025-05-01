Union leaders say they are demonstrating for workers' rights, immigration and healthcare

May Day 2025: Thousands expected to march, rally in downtown Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thousands of protesters are expected to take to the streets in Chicago and around the nation Thursday for May Day.

This is a movement that was started right here in Chicago.

Tens of thousands are expected to hit the streets for a May Day rally commemorating workers' rights, but organizers say issues like immigration, education and healthcare will also be issues at the core of the message demonstrators want to send home.

ABC7 caught up with demonstrators making signs that will be passed out at Thursday's rally.

Leaders said the march will be part of hundreds taking place nationally, bringing people together impacted by the Trump Administration.

Organizers said different groups will be represented in the rally, showing signs of solidarity in a politically fractured time.

Jill Manrique, with Chicago Jobs with Justice, says this rally will stand out among previous.

"They have attacked everyone all at once and that is actually I think a big part of what contributes to how big and strong this coalition is right now," Jill Manrique, executive director of Chicago Jobs With Justice, said.

Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications said the events are expected to begin at 9:15 a.m. in Union Park.

A march is expected to begin at 11 a.m. to Grant Park.

Marchers will begin at Union Park and head east on Washington Street to Morgan Street; south on Morgan to Jackson Street; east on Jackson and into Butler Field.

In Grant Park, there will be a rally from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., OEMC said.

Rolling closures are expected throughout the morning.

OEMC said there will be an increased police presence.

