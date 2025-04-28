24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
American mayors meet with police chiefs in Chicago, discuss future of public safety

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, April 28, 2025 7:13PM
Brandon Johnson, Supt. Snelling speak after Mayor Safety Conference
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Superintendent Larry Snelling spoke after the Mayor Safety Conference on Monday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Forty American mayors and police chiefs met in Chicago on Monday to discuss the future of public safety.

The conference was held by the United States Conference of Mayors organization.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and police Superintendent Larry Snelling hosted dozens of public leaders at the J.W. Marriott in downtown.

During the meeting, mayors and police chiefs talked about what practices have helped reduce crimes in each of their cities.

Johnson and Snelling spoke about the rolling curfews placed in some Chicago neighborhoods to in an effort to reduce teen violence.

