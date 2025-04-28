American mayors meet with police chiefs in Chicago, discuss future of public safety

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Forty American mayors and police chiefs met in Chicago on Monday to discuss the future of public safety.

The conference was held by the United States Conference of Mayors organization.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and police Superintendent Larry Snelling hosted dozens of public leaders at the J.W. Marriott in downtown.

During the meeting, mayors and police chiefs talked about what practices have helped reduce crimes in each of their cities.

Johnson and Snelling spoke about the rolling curfews placed in some Chicago neighborhoods to in an effort to reduce teen violence.

