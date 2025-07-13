24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
At least 9 injured after van crashes into pole in McHenry; thousands without power, officials say

ByMaher Kawash
Sunday, July 13, 2025 3:13AM
MCHENRY, Ill. (WLS) -- Multiple people were injured and thousands were without power Saturday after a serious crash in the north suburbs, officials said.

ABC7 saw the aftermath of a crash involving a van at Route 31 and Prime Parkway in McHenry, Illinois.

A van and trailer with 14 occupants was driving on Illinoi Route 31 when it crashed into a utility pole around 7:20 p.m, McHenry police said. The driver apparently fell asleep at the wheel.

Eight people in the van were taken to a local hospital by ambulance, police said. One person was airlifted to a hospital. Their exact conditions were not known.

Five other occupants denied medical treatment.

The vehicle was taking "La Picosa," a traveling band from Mexico, from Aurora, Illinois to Milwaukee, Wisconsin to perform a concert, police said.

Over 2,000 customers were affected by a power outage in the area after the pole was damaged, ComEd said. Crews were on the scene to repair the outage.

No further information about the crash was immediately available.

