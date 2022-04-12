sentencing

Widow of disgraced Fox Lake police lieutenant faces sentencing in embezzlement case

Lake County prosecutors said Joe, Melodie Gliniewicz took money from Fox Lake Explorers Program
By
Widow of disgraced Fox Lake police lieutenant faces sentencing

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- The widow of a disgraced Fox Lake police lieutenant finds out Tuesday whether she will get probation or jail time.

Melodie Gliniewicz pleaded guilty in February, admitting she took money from a youth program.

In 2015, prosecutors said her husband, Joe Gliniewicz, staged his suicide to make it look like a homicide to cover up the embezzlement.

There will be cameras in the courtroom Tuesday morning for the sentencing hearing.

Prosecutors are expected to lay out even more evidence showing Melodie Gliniewicz was an active participant in her dead husband's money laundering scheme.

Gliniewicz's defense attorney spoke in February when she pleaded guilty to one count of deceptive practices for her part in her husband's embezzlement scheme.

"She feels very strongly actually that she is not culpable; however, she took responsibility for her actions to put this behind her," attorney Don Morrison said.

Prosecutors said Melodie Gliniewicz was part of the scam, taking money from "the Fox Lake Explorers Program."

RELATED: Prosecutors appealing to allow texts, emails between ex-Fox Lake police lieutenant, widow in court

"It's really important that people understand they can't misuse charitable funds; they can't use charitable funds as their own piggy bank and do other things with them," Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart said.

As part of her plea agreement, the judge could sentence her to jail time.

Or she could be sentenced to probation with a chance to have her felony conviction removed under the Illinois Second Chances law for first-time offenders.

Prosecutors said they will be asking for a felony conviction on her record.

The sentencing hearing is set to start at 9:30 a.m.

