Youth programs team up to 'Light Up the Season' with annual toy giveaway

The event is part of a broader Altgeld Beautification initiative and addresses the area's food desert issue.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In a heartwarming display of community spirit and festive joy, Men of Purpose Mentoring and Youth Guidance are proud to host the third annual "Light Up the Season" event at Altgeld Gardens.

The event promises to bring the holiday spirit closer to home for families in Altgeld and surrounding communities.

This year's celebration, which includes a 30-foot Christmas tree lighting, toy giveaways, photos with Santa Claus, and a hot chocolate bar, extends a warm invitation to families from extended communities such as Golden Gate, Concordia Riverside Village, Roseland, and Hegewisch.

"Remembering the delight of downtown holiday scenes, I felt compelled to replicate that joy in Altgeld, where such experiences were scarce," said Ricardo Waddy, founder and CEO of Men of Purpose Mentoring. "This event is about lighting up smiles, fostering hope, and enriching our community with a sense of belonging and happiness during the festive season."

"We are thrilled to partner with Men of Purpose Mentoring to bring joy and excitement to the residents of Altgeld Gardens, especially the children," said Dr. Lolita Cleveland, Program Manager CAP at Youth Guidance. "Our goal is for every child to leave with a memorable and uplifting experience."

The event is happening on December 21, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 13300 S. Ellis Avenue.

