Menendez brothers' uncle says they should not be released

Kitty Menendez's brother, Milton Andersen, said through an attorney that he wants Erik and Lyle Menendez to remain in prison and serve their life sentences.

LOS ANGELES -- Calling them victims rather than villains, relative after relative pleaded for the release of Erik and Lyle Menendez, who are currently serving life behind bars for the 1989 killings of their parents in Beverly Hills.

A news conference Wednesday in Los Angeles was the largest gathering of the multigenerational family since the brothers' sentencing.

But not every family member feels the brothers should be released. Kathy Cady is a victim's rights attorney who represents Milton Andersen, the brother of Kitty Menendez.

"Mr. Andersen firmly believes that his nephews were not molested," Cady told Eyewitness News. "He believes that is a fabrication and he believes that the motive was pure greed."

Lyle Menendez, who was then 21, and Erik Menendez, then 18, admitted they fatally shot-gunned their entertainment executive father, Jose Menendez, and their mother, Kitty Menendez, but said they feared their parents were about to kill them to prevent the disclosure of the father's long-term sexual molestation of Erik.

Prosecutors at the time contended there was no evidence of molestation, and many details in their story of sexual abuse were not permitted in the trial that led to their conviction. The district attorney's office then said the sons were after their parents' multimillion-dollar estate.

Cady says Andersen, who is now 90 years old, wants the brothers to remain in prison and serve their life sentences, at the very least for killing his younger sister.

"At the time of the trial, at least according to the court of appeal opinion, one of the brothers said that killing her was - quote - a mercy killing," Cady said.

The latest move to release the brothers comes after the attorney for the two submitted new evidence he claims helps prove their father sexually abused them.

But Cady says that was filed over a year ago, and that District Attorney George Gascón is now using the case to drum up political support as he nears the election.

"Mr. Andersen just wants to make sure that whatever decision is made, that it's not politically driven, that it really is done because of the right reasons," Cady said.

Cady also says - against California law - Andersen has been brushed aside by the DA's office and denied input on the fate of his sister's killers.

Gascón's office declined to comment on Andersen's lack of involvement.

"Mr. Andersen understands that he's not going to be the one who's going to be able to make the final decision, but he wants to make sure that the person who does make that final decision doesn't forget about him," Cady said.

Andersen's attorney says they sent a letter to Gascón, asking to meet with the DA before a decision is made. They have not heard back.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.